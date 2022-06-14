(Shenandoah) -- Students in the Shenandoah School District another option for career technical education classes beginning this fall.
At its regular meeting late Monday afternoon, the Shenandoah School Board unanimously approved a concurrent enrollment agreement allowing high school students to receive credit from classes at Tarkio Technology Institute. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program Tuesday morning, Shenandoah School Superintendent Dr. Kerri Nelson says she's unsure of how many students will take advantage of the agreement. However, Nelson says Tarkio Tech offers Shenandoah students a new option for CTE training.
"Tarkio provides a different type opportunity for our students that are focused far more on the technical trades," said Nelson. "They're able to provide support for our career technical education program, providing instruction in plumbing, welding, wind energy, HVAC, computer information tech and advanced welding."
Nelson says the school's proximity is also a selling point with the agreement.
"To have that this close to our environment," she said, "and, to have it available to our students, whether they're participating at our high school, or whether they're participating in IGNITE, it opens up the door to really specialize in some of those career technical education programs that we would not be able to do through Tarkio Tech."
Speaking at Monday's board meeting, Nelson says Tarkio Tech has rapidly expanded since opening at the former Tarkio College campus two years ago. You can hear the full interview with Dr. Kerri Nelson here: