(Shenandoah) -- Planning continues for a major expansion of the Shenandoah School District's remote learning capabilities.
Meeting in special session Monday afternoon, the Shenandoah School Board approved an application for the IGNITE online learning program, which begins in the 2021-22 school year. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program Tuesday morning, Shenandoah School Superintendent Dr. Kerri Nelson says the program is an extension of the remote learning options offered to students this school year.
"We'll be using a new software called Edgenuity," said Nelson, "and also building on some of the remote learning experiences that we had built internally on Google Classroom. We really think it would create a great opportunity for families in the area who perhaps might be reluctant to return, with COVID being a little unsettled yet, but also, it could offer support for families who could choose to homeschool, or, again, simply learn online, and are looking for an option."
As part of the program, the board approved the purchase of the Edgenuity software, which Nelson says provides a specific curriculum for online learning.
"What it does is it provides accredited curriculum that's approved by the Department of Education that can be used for students beyond our school district," she said. "While we have remote learning that we've developed, and we're teaching, and we're using, this gives us a higher level of accreditation, which means we can accept students from other school districts, as well."
In addition, Nelson says the board also approved increased staffing as part of the remote expansion.
"We would be adding another remote learning coordinator," said Nelson. "Currently, we have one. We would be looking at one for the secondary level. And then, knowing that some of our students need more support, we are adding an elementary content specialist who could provide intervention for students in reading, math and other areas, and looking at a core content specialist for science, math, social students and language arts at the secondary level."
The superintendent says remote learning coordinators work with students who are learning from a distance, and track their progress.
"They follow and track their learning, to make sure they're on target," she said. "And, when they're behind, or whether they need to be accelerated, or whether they're just struggling with a certain area, that coordinator identifies where it is that they need assistance, and connects them to the right person in our system that could help."
Costs of the Edgenuity software and increased staff positions total $191,250. Funding from the district's Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund, or ESSER dollars will cover the expenses. In addition to remote learning, Nelson says the district will continue offering a 100% in-person learning option, just as it has been throughout this school year. You can hear the full interview with Dr. Kerri Nelson on our "Morning Line" page at kmaland.com.