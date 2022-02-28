(Shenandoah) - Shenandoah school officials are aligned with state levels on salary proposals to instructors and support staff.
Meeting in special session late Monday afternoon, the Shenandoah School Board approved its opening proposal to the Shenandoah Education Association, which entails increasing the base wage for teachers to $38,020, or 2.5%, for a total dollar amount increase of $142,885. Shenandoah School Superintendent Dr. Kerri Nelson says the board’s proposal is level with the 2.5% increase in supplemental state aid approved by the Iowa Legislature and signed by Governor Kim Reynolds this session, and provides the district almost $154,000 in new spending authority.
“The board’s proposal is to use nearly all of what we’re receiving, and apply it towards the base,” said Nelson.
Nelson adds the additional state aid includes money to cover transportation costs.
“A lot of times, the 2.5% is clear as to what that is,” she said. “But, just about $37,000 in that amount is actually transportation equity funds that are included in that total. That’s also noted in the amount.”
At the board’s regular meeting last month, SEA representatives proposed a base salary increase from $37,640 to $41,200, or 7.95%, for a dollar amount increase totaling more than $554,000. Board members also approved its opening proposal to Shenandoah Support Staff Association Plus, which includes a 40-cent per hour increase in the hourly base wage for each classification within the SSA +, and $1 per bus route. The dollar increase totals more than $51,000, or more than 2.53%. Negotiations will now begin between the board and union representatives toward a final agreement for next school year.
In other business Monday, the board…
---approved a $10,000 payment for high school band uniforms.
---approved the Spring Break Camp contracts of Krystal Adams, Brittany Comstock, Candice Gates, Natalie Gilbert, Julie Murren and Holly Olson.
---approved the contract of Darbi Fuhrman as elementary instructor (grade level to be determined), pending proper certification.
---approved the resignations of Christopher Koontz as evening custodian, Catherine Reafleng as 2nd grade instructor and Kiley Ryan as 3rd grade instructor.
---approved the transfer of Logan Roberts from 6th grade to 8th grade Science instructor.