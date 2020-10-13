(Shenandoah) -- Recent COVID-19 cases are prompting discussion about the Shenandoah School District's mitigation policies.
Superintendent Dr. Kerri Nelson reviewed the district's current protocols with the Shenandoah School Board at its Monday afternoon meeting. In addition to reviewing day-to-day regulations, Nelson tells KMA News the board discussed some of the bigger and harder questions surrounding the response to the coronavirus pandemic, such as what happens when a student and staff member has COVID-19, and how it affects everyone else in terms of quarantining.
"It's more than just a person who has COVID-19 that are quarantined," said Nelson. "It's also their close contacts that are identified, and asked to quarantine by public health. The school district has to make some determination about that, as well."
When it comes to quarantining, Nelson says every situation is different.
"Sometimes, it's 14 days that someone is asked to sit out," she said, "sometimes, it's 10. Sometimes, it depends on the actual date that they were exposed. And, that may be different from person to person."
Nelson and board members also reviewed the state's guidelines for COVID-19 related to schools. School officials planned to post those guidelines on the district's website Tuesday afternoon. Nelson says one of the main questions addressed concerned the district's criteria for closing buildings, and switching to remote learning. Though Page County has experienced a high 14-day positivity rate within the past week, Nelson says the district's absentee rate must reach 10% before submitting a request to state education officials to close facilities.
"We're not close to that 10% mark that would be required," said Nelson, "but, we do know we have to be mindful of what's happening, and we will continue to consult with (Page County) Public Health, and keep the board informed and the public informed that the decision would be coming sooner."
Three additional COVID cases were confirmed in the district over the weekend, bringing Shenandoah's total to six thus far. Nelson, however, says no changes to current mitigation strategies are planned--including mask wearing requirements.
"We feel really confident in our cleaning protocols and procedures," she said. "We feel really good about how we are emphasizing the need for socially distance. We have pretty good compliance with students wearing masks throughout our hallways, and as they're interacting with others. They are wearing them. There are times when they are not required to wear them, and that's when they are working independently at their desks. Other than that, it's always required for students, and it's always required for staff."
Nelson hopes the review will help the board and the community understand that the district is following state guidelines. In a related note, the board approved a lease agreement with Shenandoah Public Library to provide a hot spot for internet services for students participating in online learning, Board members also approved the contracts of Frances Hughes as substitute bus driver, and Holly Olson as middle school associate, and resignation of Craig Leigan as bus driver.