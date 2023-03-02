(Shenandoah) -- Shenandoah school officials and the organization representing the district's instructors have reached agreement on teacher's contracts.
At a special meeting Thursday afternoon, the Shenandoah School Board unanimously approved a collective bargaining agreement with the Shenandoah Education Association for 4.04% of the total salary cost. The agreement also sets the base wage at $40,830, and includes aging in the salary schedule. Consensus comes less than a month after the SEA and the district offered their proposals on the three-year agreement. Shenandoah School Superintendent Dr. Kerri Nelson tells KMA News she's pleased a settlement was wrapped up quickly.
"We've been in the process of negotiations for a couple of weeks now," said Nelson. "We were really pleased that after the last board meeting, both sides presented their information. We were able to meet and we were able to settle on an amount in one evening. That's really good that we were able to have that kind of communication and work together on an agreement."
Nelson says the 3% supplemental state aid increase approved by the Iowa Legislature this session figured into the final settlement.
"We really have to look at how much we are receiving out of state aid this year," she said. "That's just over $330,000. We also had to look at different factors--what's the wage in our district, what's the base wage in other districts--and do some comparisons. We want to make sure we are treating our staff well. We want to be competitive in the market, because it helps us bring in new staff, and to peak people's interest that they might be interested is us."
The superintendent hopes the base salary is competitive enough in luring new instructors to the district.
"When we were looking at establishing base--$40,830," said Nelson, "we were pleased to be able to do that. That's what help find and retain teachers."
SEA representatives originally proposed an 8.1% increase, with a base salary at $43,000. School officials countered with a 2.59% increase, or $40,000. Still pending is an agreement with the Shenandoah Support Staff Association Plus--representing the district's non-certified staff.
In other business, the board approved the contract of Liz Skillern as middle school track for this school year, Stacey Lihs as middle school language arts, middle school yearbook sponsor and middle school student council sponsor for the 2023-24 school year, Nick Babe as volunteer high school baseball coach and Jon Skillern as volunteer high school track coach. The board also approved the resignations of Ana Hanna as K-8 special education instructor and Ryan O'Rourke as middle school football and middle school boys basketball instructor.