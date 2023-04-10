(Shenandoah) -- Budget figures and calendar dates are set for next school year.
By a 3-0 Monday afternoon, the Shenandoah School Board approved the district's fiscal 2024 budget, beginning July 1st. School Business Official Bill Barrett says the fiscal '24 tax levy totals about $12.76 per thousand dollars valuation, an increase about 47 cents per thousand from the current fiscal year. That's despite an enrollment increase of 13 students, meaning an additional $445,000 in state funding for the district's general fund. Barrett cites the state's property tax rollback recalculation from fiscal 2021 as a big culprit for the tax increase.
"Evaluations from FY 2021 were miscalculated across the state," said Barrett. "So, they had to recalculate that. Basically, the rates were overstated. That also had to factor into increasing our rate. We're estimating about 40 cents per thousand. If we add that, that's about where we're at this year."
Board members also approved the district's calendar for the 2023-24 school year, with a starting date of August 23rd and end date of May 23rd of next year. However, Shenandoah School Superintendent Dr. Kerri Nelson says the schedule also reverts to previous dismissal times of 3:15 p.m. for elementary students and 3:25 p.m. for middle school and high school
(again, that's for next school year). Nelson attributes transportation issues as the reason for the switch.
"That's in order to be more flexible with our transportation at the end of the day, with some staggered routes," said Nelson. "We did this for many, many years in the district in the last four years. With the shortages that we're facing in the district with bus drivers, we believe that having that staggered end will make it a little more feasible,"
Though the adjustment means less instruction hours, Nelson says the district still exceeds the state-required 1,080 hours per school year.
"We still have some room to work with," she said. "But, we certainly don't have the padding that we usually have. So, we'll have to be mindful. Worse case scenario, we add some time back to the elementary to end the school year, or we look at changing some early outs. We anticipate we can stay the course, and not have to extend the school year."
In other business, the board approved the contracts of Jennifer Hardee as 4th grade instructor and Elliot Smith as high school instrumental instructor for next school year. Board members also approved the resignations of Tim Freed as special education instructor and Holly Scherff as lead driver, effective at the end of the current school year. Also approved were a $450 school bus license instructor stipend for each trainee assigned and the purchase and installation of REI school business cameras for more than $22,500. Board members Benne Rogers and Jeff Hiser were absent.