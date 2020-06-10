(Shenandoah) – Parents will be able to transport students to and from baseball and softball road games this season.
Earlier this week, the Shenandoah School Board approved a consent for independent transportation for student-athletes. Shenandoah School Superintendent Dr. Kerri Nelson tells KMA News the district developed the plan because of COVID-19 related constraints on the number of passengers allowed in school buses.
“Currently, a 77-passenger bus could carry about 13 students, if we followed the CDC recommendations exactly, and spaced them out accordingly,” said Nelson. “Even with masks and all the requirements that are in place, it would be extremely cost prohibitive to take four or five buses to our out-of-town events.”
Nelson says discussion took place among Hawkeye 10 school administrators regarding transportation. Additionally, the School Administrators of Iowa released recommendations on transportation issues. Usually, she says students must ride on the team bus.
“Typically, if you’re on a team, you ride that bus, you go to the event, and you come home with that team,” she said. “Occasionally, a parent might transport, but that’s a rate exception. But as we were discussing, riding with a parent might be one of our better options right now, to provide families and keep them safe.
“This not something we do on a regular basis, but it is something for a period of time we believe is necessary,” Nelson added.
The superintendent says students will allowed to ride with a teammate’s parent or guardian if their parents are unavailable. At least one bus will be provided for the baseball and softball teams, for students still in need of transportation.
“We will still continue to provide transportation to our events,” said Nelson. “It’s just that it would help us reduce the cost by allowing us to transport. The parents have been very receptive, and willing to help with this. Not everyone can do that—we’re absolutely okay with this. We’ll transport as many as we need to. But, several have stepped forward saying they can assist, and help in this area.”
Nelson adds transportation issues will be a major consideration as the district develops a Return to Learn plan for the coming school year.