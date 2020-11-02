(Shenandoah) – “It’s a fantastic feeling” – that’s how Shenandoah School Superintendent Dr. Kerri Nelson describes the outcome of a massive renovation project at Shenandoah High School.
Meeting in special session via ZOOM Monday evening, the Shenandoah School Board approved substantial completion documents for companies involved in the project, which included construction of a new heating and air conditioning system, electrical and technological infrastructure improvements, new carpeting and ceiling tiles, and ADA-related improvements to the high school's parking lot, bathrooms and shower. Nelson told the board the renovations are all but finished.
“We’re down to very minor ‘come back, you missed this little piece’ kind of fixes at this point,” said Nelson. “But, we are nearing final completion. So, the construction companies that have presented their work have their certificates here, and C.A. Nelson is in agreement that we should sign off on these.”
Nelson says she would like to show off the renovations to the public.
“KMA’s offered to do a virtual tour on it,” she said. “I think I’ll take them up on it.”
Completion documents were approved for Genesis Contracting Group, Rasmussen Mechanical Services, Control Management, Big Sky Enterprises, Tri-City Electric Company, McGill Asbestos, and Genesis Contracting Group. Funding from the district's Secure an Advanced Vision in Education or SAVE funds will cover the renovations' $5.9 million cost.