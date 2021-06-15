(Shenandoah) -- Federal COVID-19 relief money will help the Shenandoah School District address learning gaps and mental health needs of students.
Meeting in regular session late Monday afternoon, the Shenandoah School Board discussed how best to use $852,000 in ESSER II funds appropriated through the Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations Act of 2021, and $1.5 million in ESSER III dollars allocated through the American Rescue Plan approved by Congress and signed by President Biden. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program Tuesday morning, Shenandoah School Superintendent Dr. Kerri Nelson says money from the Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief fund can be used in a variety of categories.
"ESSER funds are federal funds that are flowing through the state at this time," said Nelson. "They are designated to support any needs that have been related to COVID, the pandemic, learning loss or facilities needs that might be addressed."
After considerable discussion, Nelson says the board elected to use the funding for specific positions.
"We're looking at an afterschool-summer school coordinator," said Nelson, "some staff to support that program, a school counselor to address mental health needs that are present, some academic interventionist similar to what Title I might be as a K-8 building, and some additional paras for classroom support."
Nelson says the positions will help the district address issues regarding COVID-related academic losses.
"I believe that afterschool and summer school support is really important," she said, "because it can provide a great amount of academic intervention, and they can still continue to participate in general education classes and be with their parents during the day, but they'll have some afterschool and summer support. The same would be true for the academic interventionist. Those will be able to remediate those gaps that have been existed, because there have been some periods where students have been gone for some periods of time."
Since the COVID relief dollars are short term, Nelson says the positions are temporary. Board members also elected to use ESSER-related funding for the purchase of new flooring for the district's pre-K room totaling more than $27,000. And, the board approved the purchase of new cameras for the JK-8 Building from Meraki totaling $39,360.