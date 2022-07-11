(Shenandoah) – Shenandoah school officials are taking steps to lessen the economic impact of the new school year.
By a 4-0 vote Monday evening, the Shenandoah School Board eliminated textbook fees and activity fees for PK-12 students from the 2022-23 school year. Textbook fees were at $20 last year following an earlier reduction. But, Shenandoah School Superintendent Dr. Kerri Nelson recommended a complete waiver for this school year, citing economic conditions and “the challenges we’re all facing right now.”
“Last school year, we reduced textbook fees from $50 to $20 in an effort to be sensitive to the economic conditions,” said Nelson, “and also noting that it’s difficult to collect fees from some families.”
Nelson says the activity fee elimination is for students only.
“That’s not adults,” she said. “Adults would continue to pay. We have a limited number of students who are actually purchasing them right now. It’s about a $3,500 deficit that we would incur based on that. And so, I think for one year, noting what’s happening with the economy, we can find other ways to support both textbooks and activity fees.”
Board members also approved an increase in activity worker wages. Nelson says Shenandoah High Assistant Principal, Activities Director and Transportation Director Jon Weinrich sought the increase for the past couple years.
“We’re in a position where we look at minimum wage, and the amount of hours that they’re working,” said Nelson, “I think $21.75 is the actual amount to make it come out to at least minimum wage for that period of time. We would be asking for an increase from $18 to $22 for that period or block for ticket taking and other tasks that staff are asked to do.”
In other business Monday night, the board…
--- approved the contracts of Kristin Baker and Brooke Erickson as elementary associates, Christen Brown as wrestling cheer sponsor, Dana Johnson as summer custodial worker, Jordyn Lembrick as middle school volleyball coach, and Jennifer Green as 4th grade instructor for the second semester, pending licensing requirements are met.
--- approved the resignations of Melissa Crawford, Angela Degase and Kate Henderson as elementary associates and Adrienne Hart as middle school associates.
--- approved the contract correction of Adam Wright from middle school baseball to 9th grade baseball.
--- approved internal substitute teacher pay at $25 per class period.
--- approved the purchase of a GrowSpand Round premium greenhouse for the high school for $18,065, replacing the existing structure damaged by recent storms. EMC Insurance will pay $10,452.27 towards the replacement cost.
--- approved the receipt of the district audit report.
--- approved paying tuition and fees for teachers required to obtain licensure for Health and Special Education Strategist II ID instruction, with a minimum three years required for services. After that, repayment is required.
--- approved handbooks for teachers, support staff, coaching, students and parents, preschool, and the IGNITE program, as well as the high school course handbook.
--- approved a resolution to pay for meals under the Community Eligibility Provision for food services as in previous years with district funds, with the understanding that it would be evaluated in December.