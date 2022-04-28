(Shenandoah) -- Some Shenandoah residents no longer have to boil their water.
City officials Thursday lifted the boil advisory for customers on Anna Street, along Clarinda Avenue to Cedar Street, Cedar Street west to College Street, and along Spruce Street. Those residents experienced a water service interruption when the water department replaced a 10-inch valve at the intersection of West Clarinda and Center Street and a fire hydrant at East Clarinda and Cedar. Residents were then advised to boil their water. But again, that advisory is no longer in effect.