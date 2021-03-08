(Shenandoah) -- Shenandoah city officials hope to end the budget process for next fiscal year Tuesday night.
Numerous public hearings are listed on the agenda for the city council's 6 p.m. meeting. Included is a public hearing on the city's fiscal 2022 budget. Council members reviewed budget figures at a special workshop session last month. During the session, City Administrator A.J. Lyman indicated the anticipated hit in road use tax dollars due to COVID-19 travel reductions didn't materialize.
“You know, originally, they were projecting a 40% hit in road use tax,” said Lyman. “We haven’t seen that. Karla (Gray) and I talked about this. The nearest thing we can figure is, our folks still had to drive to and from work here, whereas a community like Des Moines, a lot more folks worked from home. So, you might not see as drastic of impact, but we don’t know – it might still be coming. So, we left that kind of flat.”
Also on the agenda is a public hearing on the sale of city-owned property located at 1007 8th Avenue to Shayla Palmer, Jeff and Janet Palmer for $3,700, as well as a hearing on the sale of a pickup truck on the premises to Dawn Palmer for $750.