(Shenandoah) -- No matter how hot it gets, the work goes on for Shenandoah employees.
But, city officials say workers are taking precautions during KMAland's ongoing heatwave. Working in hot conditions was the subject of a city department head meeting earlier this week. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program Wednesday morning, Shenandoah Mayor Roger McQueen says street department workers are among those braving the hot temperatures.
"Unfortunately, they still have work to do, you know," said McQueen. "They've been doing some patching on the asphalt, and so forth. The heat's not good. We're encouraging them to make sure to drink plenty of water. We're providing Gatorade and water to them, getting it out to the guys who are especially working on the streets."
Concerns extend to Cemetery Sexton Sherry Gibilisco's crews at the Rose Hill Cemetery.
"At the department head meeting yesterday (Tuesday), I think she was cutting her guys loose at noon, because of the heat on the mowers," said McQueen. "We're just trying to make surge everyone practices caution, try to find some shade, take a brake and stay hydrated."
City officials are also concerned about another matter--school-related traffic. With the first day of school in Shenandoah today (Wednesday) McQueen is urging motorists to watch out for students using crosswalks in the community, and those walking along the sidewalks.
"We're going to see more kids walking, more kids on bikes, probably," he said. "So, just use caution out there and keep you eyes open, and let's protect the kids on their way to school, and at home."
McQueen also reminds motorists to obey extended stop arms from school buses. Motorists failing to stop are subject to fines--even the loss of their driver's license--if charged. You can hear the full interview with Roger McQueen here: