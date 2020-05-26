(Shenandoah) – Shenandoah officials are pushing to bring city operations “back to normal”—even while COVID-19 cases continue in KMAland.
Meeting in regular session via ZOOM Tuesday evening, the Shenandoah City Council approved a resolution reopening City Hall June 1st. Like other public facilities, City Hall was closed to the public in mid-March following the coronavirus outbreak. While specifics weren’t discussed by council members, the reopening comes with social distancing standards—including requiring the use of facemasks inside City Hall.
“I think we need to recommend face coverings when they’re (the public) coming in there,” said Shenandoah Mayor Dick Hunt, “until we see whether we’re going to have another spike or not.”
While City Hall is reopening, there will be no Citywide Cleanup Days in Shenandoah this year. Council members unanimously voted to skip the event until next spring at the earliest. City officials originally proposed postponing the event until June 18th through the 20th. But, Hunt expressed concerns about holding the event during the current fiscal year, which expires June 30th.
“I had discussions in this matter with our clerk/treasurer (Karla Gray), and A.J. (Lyman),” said Hunt. “I’m not comfortable about it in this budget year. I would say it would have to be sometime later than June, as far as I’m concerned—if we have it at all.”
However, Councilman Kim Swank motioned to cancel the event entirely this year. Swank expressed concerns about city employees handling debris during the current pandemic. Concerns over whether the city could afford the cleanup event this year were also expressed.
Council members took one other coronavirus-related action: the council approved a 90-day moratorium for interest accrual and principal payments from June 1st to August 11th for revolving loan fund recipients.
In other business Tuesday evening, the council…
---approved the first reading of an amendment to city ordinances regarding nuisances and abandoned properties. Council members then unanimously waived the second and third readings, and officially adopted the amendment.
---approved Lynn Furnace’s quote of more than $32,500 for the Main Street Theatre HVAC upgrades.
---tabled the sale of city-owned properties located at 1115 and 1117 West Lowell Avenue to Robert McConkey for $5,500.
---made appointments to city’s library board of trustees. Justin Trowbridge was appointed to a four-year term ending June 30th, 2024, succeeding Jeff Subko, who recently resigned. Eric Holste was appointed to a six-year term ending June 30th, 2026, succeeding Bruce Baldwin. And, Mary Anne Gibson was appointed to a second six-year term.
---approved the rate/salary of part-time seasonal street department employee Jason Lyman for $10 an hour.
---approved the rate/salary for part-time seasonal park and recreation department employee Devin Morelock for $7.75 an hour.