(Shenandoah) -- After a one-year hiatus, Shenandoah is having a Citywide Cleanup Days event this year.
By unanimous vote Tuesday evening, the Shenandoah City Council approved a resolution setting the event for May 13th, 14th and 15th. Shenandoah Sanitation officials originally proposed April 23rd, 24th and 25th for the event, but council members expressed preference for a May cleanup days. Councilman Jon Eric Brantner said residents he talked wanted the event held after the citywide garage sales early next month. Another council member asked a barrage of questions regarding the event's merit. While saying he supports having cleanup days, Councilman Kim Swank questioned whether it benefits all residents.
"How many people use that would you think on average?" asked Swank. "Half the town? Three-fourths of the town? All the town? I mean, I've used it. I just wondered what kind of benefit the citizens were getting for their money, how many people actually used it, and how many people don't."
Swank questioned the money the city budgeted for the event--$15,000--and believes too many people from outside the community are taking advantage of it.
"Maybe next time we need to sit down ahead of time, and have a discussion," he said, "and, maybe this year, we need to kind of keep track of what kind of stuff comes in, and how many people come in and out of that gate. I know in years past, I've seen people come in and out of that gate. Hopefully, that's not going to happen this year. But, it's not right that the city of Shenandoah pays for somebody else's trash."
While saying no record is kept of the number of people using the event, City Administrator A.J. Lyman says Shenandoah Sanitation has provided reports of the tonnage collected following past cleanup days. He adds the company and city street department personnel carefully monitor who dumps during the event, and the materials they're disposing. Lyman says the event helps address nuisance problems in the community.
"When we have nuisance properties with junk out in the yard," said Lyman, "a lot of the excuses are, 'well, I'm waiting on citywide cleanup.' I've talked to a couple other city administrators that don't do a citywide cleanup with this, because it encourages people to hold onto stuff until all the other citywide cleanups happen."
While cleanup days are set for May, the council approved a resolution to partner with Shenandoah’s Pella and Eaton Corporations for the E-cycle event April 23rd from 3-to-6 p.m.