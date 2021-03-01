(Shenandoah) -- Shenandoah residents can receive an update on economic development efforts live or electronically this week.
The Shenandoah Community Forum for Revitalization is holding an in-person and ZOOM meeting Thursday evening at 7 at the Greater Shenandoah Historical Museum at 800 West Sheridan Avenue. According to the forum’s Facebook page, the event features an overview of the Shenandoah Chamber and Industry Association’s activities, as well as economic development efforts in the community. SCIA Executive Vice President Gregg Connell is the main speaker. Formed in January of last year, the forum group is dedicated to revitalizing the community. Speaking at a June, 2020 Shenandoah City Council meeting, forum representative Margot Gee says the group was created to address concerns that became "more and more" apparent in town.
“Some were in plain sight, like empty storefronts, and more shabby houses in our neighborhoods,” said Gee. “Some concerns were more hidden, like the population trending downward. We’ll know the real number when we get the 2020 Census back, but it looks it’s around 4,820. It hasn’t been this low since 1910.”
Gee says the forum group must find a way to improve the city--an endeavor that will take time and effort.
“It will require a commitment to shaping Shenandoah’s future,” she said. “A vision of what a revitalized Shenandoah will look and feel like. Communitywide participation-especially from the younger generation, and an organization to guide and enable progress towards that vision. The Shenandoah Community Form for Revitalization can be that organization.”
Individuals attending in person must use the Maple Street entrance. Masks are required, and social distancing is encouraged. Electronic attendees must register for the ZOOM coverage. ZOOM registration information is provided at the forum’s Facebook page.