(Shenandoah) -- Shenandoah residents are invited to participate in an exercise focused on the city's transportation strengths and needs.
Iowa State University is gathering information from the public as part of an Iowa Living Roadways Community Visioning Program. Shenandoah was among several communities selected to participate in the program, sponsored by Trees Forever and the Iowa Department of Transportation, to gather input on how to improve the community's landscape through transportation enhancements. Becca Castle Laughlin is project manager for Golden Hills RC&D--one of the groups facilitating Saturday's virtual focus group event designed to collect input. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program Wednesday morning, Laughlin says transportation covers more than just streets or roads.
"It's pedestrian transportation, bicyclists, anything from sidewalks, to access, to businesses and services that are out on Highway 59," said Laughlin. "So, it's really trying to get information about how the different forms of transportation interact in the community."
Based on focus group discussion, Laughlin says project managers hope to glean information on a number of subjects.
"How people currently use the transportation system," said Laughlin, "whether it's walking, bicycling, or whether they only drive a vehicle. And, they want to know what obstacles or barriers people encounter as they're going through town. And, that can be anything from sidewalks not having curbs cut out for wheelchair access, or potholes in the streets, or anything like that."
Also, Laughlin says organizers want input on the transportation qualities residents value.
"For example, in Shenandoah, we've got a really beautiful downtown," said Laughlin. "Maybe that streetscape is something they really value, or the Wabash Trace is a very good asset that we have. They also know what people need relative to transportation. Based on the existing assets and barriers, what can we do to help improve that for the community?"
Focus groups are divided into parents, older adults 65 years and older, active recreationalists, youth ages 12 and under, youth 13 and under, steering committee members and people with mobility issues. Friday is the deadline to sign up for the ZOOM sessions. Registration and other information is provided through a link available here.