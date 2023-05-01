(Shenandoah) -- A proposed renovation at the Shenandoah Public Library has cleared another hurdle.
During its latest meeting, the Shenandoah City Council approved soliciting bids for a general contractor on a proposed sunshade project at the library. The Shenandoah Library Foundation plans to pay for the nearly $350,000 project. Shenandoah Library Director Carrie Falk says the project has been years in the making, and the proposed steel structure would cover the amphitheater outside the library.
"It's going to be a semi circle with steel cables from a center point down in the amphitheater out to the edges of the amphitheater and then there's metal plates on it that are going to be 'tree' colors -- so it starts at the tip with brown for the trunk and then moves out to green," said Falk. "Our architect has said the size of the plates would be about the size of a sheet of paper, so similar to a pergola, you'll get dappled shade out there."
Speaking on behalf of the Library Foundation, Alan Armstrong says the plans also call for some concrete work to update some of the original concrete put in place 12 years ago.
"Some of the concrete that was installed back 12 years ago is starting to show some wear and tear so we're going to replace that," said Armstrong. "We're also going to bring in an engineer to make sure everything is mounted correctly and make sure the right size of footings are done so there is no liability issue."
Additionally, Armstrong says the hope is that the sunshade will allow the concrete amphitheater area more feasible, particularly during the summer time, and provide the various amenities needed for an outdoor venue.
"We had some different ideas and this was the one that the Foundation Board felt would lend beauty to the community, easy serviceability, and something for the library and community to be very proud of," he said. "It's going to be a structure that will enlighten our library's area and make it more feasible."
Armstrong says there will also be wiring hookups, speaker outlets, and lighting. Falk adds the hope is that the shade will increase the amount of foot traffic and community use of the newer portion of the library.