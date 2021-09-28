(Shenandoah) -- Shenandoah is getting a major boost to its firefighting arsenal.
At its short regular meeting Tuesday evening, the Shenandoah City Council by a 4-to-0 vote accepted a USDA grant and loan totaling $500,000 for the purchase of a new aerial truck. Shenandoah Fire Chief Justin Marshall discussed the need for a new truck during a public information session held back in July. Marshall says the city must replace its existing 20-year-old ladder truck because it no longer meets federal standards under the National Fire Prevention Association.
"By the standards that we are forced to follow, or mandated to follow, it's time to retire that piece of equipment," said Marshall. "It's served us well, but we have to keep going and stay ahead with things, and still got to provide a service. This guarantees that we can still do that in an effective way."
Marshall says keeping the truck in reserve wouldn't be feasible.
"Technically, after 15 years, it should not serve as a front line," he said. "It should be in reserve status. That's what a lot of fire departments do. Fifteen to 25 (years), then scrap them, part them, whatever."
At that time, Marshall indicated the fire chief in Hamilton, Missouri expressed interest in purchasing Shenandoah's existing ladder vehicle. Shenandoah City Administrator A.J. Lyman says the new truck is safer than the unit it's replacing.
"The existing truck is a ladder," said Lyman, "and it's getting up in its years of service. It probably has a couple left until it needs to be replaced outright. But, they're also moving away from a ladder to a platform truck now, so that if they were have to rescue somebody using it from one of our taller buildings, they could then move that platform, itself down, rather than having to have the person either climb down the ladder, or be carried down the ladder."
Lyman says fire officials looked at firetrucks in other communities before deciding on a new model.
"I know that they looked at a model exactly like this up in Council Bluffs, in the old area of town there," he said, "that kind of has some narrower streets like Shenandoah. They said that they absolutely love the setup that they have there, and it gets around some of the tighter spots that some of the other trucks had difficulties with."
Lyman says the new truck should last for at least 25 years. In other business, the council appointed Al Ruhde to another three-year term on the Shenandoah Tree Board.