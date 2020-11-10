(Shenandoah) – Shenandoah officials are taking steps to upgrade equipment at the city’s golf course.
Meeting via ZOOM Tuesday evening, the Shenandoah City Council approved a five-year lease for new equipment, with an annual payment of $17,722.74, and a buyout option in November, 2025. Shenandoah’s Park Board previously approved the lease at its meeting last week. Councilman Kim Swank, the council’s park board liaison, verified the need for new equipment – including new mowers -- following a recent inspection.
“They do need some new ones,” said Swank. “The stuff they’ve got out there is pretty rough, and they’ve got a lot of hours on them. I personally think it would be a good thing.”
City Administrator A.J. Lyman, Park and Rec Director Chad Tiemeyer and Golf Course Manager Craig Connell faced a barrage of questions from council members about the lease option. One of the questions was whether a five-year lease was a good option, versus a three-year agreement. Saying it’s hard to forecast a year in advance, Lyman adds the city will get a better picture of the golf course’s financial standing after a full year of membership revenues and green fees.
“I can’t put a whole number on that,” said Lyman, “as far as what we’re going to save, or what we’re going to do. I think we need to get that whole year in, operating with our own memberships. I think, to a certain extent, that the golf stayed open during COVID, we probably benefitted from that. But, I think that generated a lot more play during the rest of the year, and we got a lot more folks coming in that hadn’t played the course before, and had a ton of green’s fees this year.”
Lyman believes the lease agreement is a good move for the city.
“We’d be hard-pressed if we didn’t take a lease for good equipment like this,” he said, “in order to ensure that we can maintain the course to the level that we want to, that we need to, and maintain those revenues streams. If one of those mowers were to go down during the regular season, we’d be hurting pretty bad.”
Plans call for using hotel/motel tax revenues to cover the first lease payment. Golf course revenues will cover future payments—with hotel/motel tax revenues serving as a backup. In other business Tuesday night, the council…
--- approved the sale of city-owned property located at 905 Vista Avenue to Dennis Schenck for $500 following a public hearing.
--- tabled the proposed sale of city-owned property located at 804 South Center Street to Jacqueline Ponich for $1,650 in order to consider another officer for the property from Ashley Million.
--- approved a change order for the Wilson Aquatic Center repairs totaling $1,958.35.
--- approved a resolution requesting reimbursement from the Iowa COVID-19 Government Relief Fund. Similar to a previously-approved resolution, this request contains no dollar amount.
---set a public hearing for a proposed amendment to the city’s Tax Increment Financing tax collection ordinance to include the parcel containing the V-A Community Based Outpatient Clinic – or CBOC – now under construction.