(Shenandoah) – Shenandoah officials are assisting a local company’s “exciting” expansion plans.
Meeting in regular session Tuesday evening, the Shenandoah City Council approved the sponsorship of Pella, Incorporated’s application for business financial assistance to the Iowa Economic Development Authority under the High-Quality Jobs program. Funding from the program would be used for the purchase and installation of equipment necessary to consolidate the company’s entire portfolio of double hung windows into Pella’s Shenandoah plant. The expansion includes two assembly lines and supporting processes such as wood shaping Rolscreen parts processing and automated painting. John Finn is manager of Pella’s Shenandoah operations. Finn says the IEDA funding application is part of the expansion announced earlier this year.
“We were able to start sharing at the beginning of this year some exciting growth coming to the Shenandoah operations, really as part of a broader strategy to double the size of the business by 2025,” said Finn. “That was before the housing industry really started taking off, unrelated to our growth projects.”
Finn says the expansion will accommodate the production transfer from the company’s Illinois plant to Shenandoah.
“As part of that growth, we need to transition our McComb, Illinois facility from a 50% vinyl, 50% wood facility to a 100% vinyl facility,” he said. “So, that wood double hung architect series production is going to be coming to southwest Iowa.
Finn says the expansion means “north of 130” new jobs for the facility. The city’s contribution to the application totals $40,000. Finn thanked the council and the Shenandoah Chamber and Industry Association for their support of the company’s expansion plans.
In other business Tuesday night, the council…
--- set a public hearing for July 27th at 6 p.m. on the sale of city-owned property at 907 7th Avenue. By a 4-to-1 vote, the council accepted the bid of $3,000 for the property. Councilwoman Cindy Arman cast the lone dissenting vote.
--- approved the Shenandoah Fire Department’s application for financial assistance with the USDA for financing the purchase of a new ladder truck. The new vehicle would replace the existing 20-year-old truck.
--- approved a Revolving Loan Fund Committee recommendation supporting Amy Terry’s application for $20,000, with an interest rate of 3% for 7 years.
--- approved an updated city boundary map reflecting the annexation of property at 1401 West Sheridan Avenue – the site of the city’s future senior housing project.
--- approved the solicitation of bids to demolish and cleanup city-owned properties located at 1207 West Valley Avenue and 307 North Center Street.
--- approved the appointment of Chris Wiebold as a Shenandoah Public Library trustee for a six-year term, succeeding Alan Armstrong.
--- approved the street closure request from J&R’s Saloon on Saturday for the Moonshiner’s event.
--- ratified rates and salaries for part-time seasonal employees at the Shenandoah Golf Course, Shenandoah Park and Recreation and the Wilson Aquatic Center.