(Shenandoah) – Action on a long-proposed truck parking ban on a certain Shenandoah street was taken Tuesday night.
Meeting via ZOOM, the Shenandoah City Council unanimously approved the first reading of an amendment to the city’s parking regulations, prohibiting truck parking on the east side of Railroad Street from West Thomas to West Sheridan Avenues. Council members then unanimously waived the second and third readings, then adopted the amendment. Residents pushing for the ban complained truck parking obscured an alley adjacent to the street, and blocked regular vehicle parking next to the Everly Brothers’ House. City Administrator A.J. Lyman told the council temporary signs could be placed along the street notifying residents of the ban.
“The police department has those temporary signs – the paper signs,” said Lyman, “which hold up okay in the weather. We can get that, and the PD can leave courtesy notes on folks’ vehicles, saying truck parking is no longer allowed on this street.”
The amendment is effective upon publication. In other business, the council unanimously approved the transfer of $10,000 from the city’s hotel/motel tax fund to the Shenandoah Golf Course’s fund. Lyman says the transfer was necessary in order to help the golf course continue operating in the black.
“This is just an effort to ensure that the fund never goes into the red, as advised by the state auditors,” he said. “With no additional revenue coming in from membership dues right now, we just want to pad that to make sure we get through all of our expenses. We still have money in there, we just don’t ever want to go into the red there.”
Council members approved some pending property transfers. By unanimous votes, the council approved the sale of city-owned properties at 804 South Center to Leonard Hickey Sr. for $10,001, and 207 East Valley Avenue to J.P. Fowler for $1,900. And, the council also awarded the title to the property at 1002 8th Avenue to Rory O’Hearn following an update on renovations at that location.
Also Tuesday night, the council…
--- approved the fiscal year 2020 independent auditor’s report from the State Auditor’s Office.
--- approved the State Auditor’s audit for the 2021 fiscal year.
--- approved a four-year lease with Wrangler Sales of Clarinda for golf carts at the Shenandoah Golf Club.
--- approved the union agreement between the city and the International Brotherhood of Teamsters, Local Union 238 from July 1st, 2021 to June 30th, 2022.
--- approved the city’s personnel handbook and job descriptions, reflecting edits for 2020.
--- reappointed Mahlon Sorensen as city attorney for a two-year term.
Council members also heard discussion from Councilman Kim Swank on a citizen’s request for a noise ordinance similar to that under consideration in Essex. More on that development in a future news story.