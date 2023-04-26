(Shenandoah) -- Shenandoah city officials have formally thrown their support behind establishing a school resource officer with the local school district.
During its regular meeting Tuesday night, the Shenandoah City Council approved a 28-E agreement with the Shenandoah School District, establishing the SRO position beginning in July and running through June 2026. Last month, the Shenandoah School Board approved to enter negotiations with the city following a series of incidents this school year. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program Wednesday morning, Shenandoah Mayor Roger McQueen applauded the efficient collaboration efforts between Police Chief Josh Gray, City Administrator A.J. Lyman, and Shenandoah School Superintendent Dr. Kerri Nelson to provide an additional safety measure at the local school buildings.
"This was done quickly, but I think it was necessary and this is something that we just have to be looking at because sadly it's what's happening in the world today," said McQueen. "We don't want to be behind on this and if we can have an SRO out there for the safety part of it and for all the students -- I think it's a great deal."
Lyman tells KMA News the position will be a full-time officer at the various school buildings and events throughout the school year. While he emphasized the SRO wouldn't be there to discipline students as that falls under the school district's jurisdiction, Lyman says it is one of the ways the department can directly provide preventative measures.
"They're there as kind of outreach I would say on behalf of the police department to help build that trust within the community and help stop problems before they become problems," he said. "It's one of the few opportunities I would say the police department has to do prevention work -- so that's a great way to do that."
On top of improving safety and community outreach, McQueen adds the position will also bolster the city's police force -- particularly when school isn't in session.
"During the summer and stuff he'll be on the regular rotation and so forth, so we've basically added another officer on the force not during the school year," McQueen emphasized. "So, it's a benefit and we did hire a new officer two weeks ago so we're back to full staff, but to have an extra (officer), especially during the summer, is great because of vacation, time off, and things like that."
McQueen adds that talks of adding SROs at several area school districts have recently been picking up steam and hopes Shenandoah can be an example of one way to provide the position.
"You know I had mayors from other communities call and say 'we're going to start working on this and what are you guys doing as far as your 28E agreement or what are you doing this way or that way," said McQueen. "I think this sparked something in southwest Iowa that we all have that need. Fremont (County) has been doing it in a couple of their schools, but we need to get caught up here -- we can share information and the rest of the school districts can look at this and realize that it is affordable and for the students."
The agreement now heads to the Shenandoah School Board for approval to officially establish the position. McQueen says the city will begin advertising for the position as soon as possible and hope to find an applicant who already has a School Resource Officer certification. You can hear the full interview with McQueen below: