(Shenandoah) -- Shenandoah city officials have given the go-ahead on incorporating a pair of future and current business properties into city limits.
During its regular meeting Tuesday night, the Shenandoah City Council held a public hearing and approved a resolution for the voluntary annexations of 700 South Fremont Street and 602 South Fremont Street. The discussion arose after Community First Credit Union at 700 South Fremont Street approached the city about a voluntary annex. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program Wednesday morning, Shenandoah Mayor Roger McQueen says the annexation would have created a situation at 602 South Fremont Street, which was also an unincorporated portion of Fremont County.
"It was kind of a funny thing there behind Health Tails, there was kind of an island back there so it had to be annexed in so we could square that up on that property there," said McQueen. "We did the same thing on the corner where the senior housing is going to go on (Highway 59) and Sheridan Avenue."
McQueen says having the Community First Credit Union property within city limits was desired by both parties involved.
"It was important for them to be in the city limits where they could have all the amenities we have here, and of course we wanted them in the city limits for the simple fact that we want them to be part of Shenandoah," said McQueen. "It's not a lot different than what other businesses along with west side of 59 have done. It's just part of the process, they were for it, and Fremont County has worked with us really well with us on it."
In a previous interview with KMA News, Shenandoah City Administrator A.J. Lyman said the city had approached the owners of 602 South Fremont Street, who agreed to apply for voluntary annexation. Lyman added the plan is to incorporate the properties into the city's urban renewal area.
But, McQueen says it will likely be at least two months before the properties are officially within city limits.
"It'll have to go to the Secretary of State to get stamped off on, and other than that, it's just a matter of getting the papers taken care off," said McQueen. "It hasn't changed anything and they're still out there hauling dirt in and doing concrete work, so it's not a matter of 'it's going to stop construction.'"
Speaking of the construction of the new financial institution, McQueen says he has been pleased with the early progress on the site.
"Whenever I go by it always seems like there's something new," said McQueen. "This is kind of that spot where it's not like when they're putting walls up -- you don't see a lot of it when they're getting that foundation done. But, I would suspect pretty quick you're going to see something every two or three days develop out of that."
At the facility's groundbreaking in May, Community First Credit Union officials estimated completion in late 2022 or early 2023. You can hear the full interview with Roger McQueen below: