(Shenandoah) -- Wabash Trace Nature Trail users will soon notice some signs directing them to key Shenandoah locations.
At its regular meeting Tuesday evening, the Shenandoah City Council unanimously approved street signage for the trace's Sportman's Park trailhead as part of a joint project with Shenandoah's Rotary Club. Though the organization received a grant for the signs, past Rotary Club President Kim Gee says the city and Rotary will split the costs....
"We had a $3,000 grant that paid for these signs," said Gee. "The signs are going to be used, and I think it works with revitalization, and some of our community visioning programs that we've got going on in the community."
Created by B.A. Marketing, the signs are similar to those found in Malvern. Gee says the signs will guide motorists and bicyclists to downtown Shenandoah, as well as locations for city services.
"We did pay for the signs, themselves," she said. "There have been people that have said they'll pay for the posts and for any product needed to install the signs in the city properly."
Gee says City Street Supervisor Todd Foutch assisted Rotary in finding good locations for the signs--places where they would be visible without risk of vandalism. She says the signs can be changed in the future.