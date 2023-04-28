(Shenandoah) -- Shenandoah officials have awarded a contract to extend the city's water transmission main.
During its regular meeting Tuesday, the Shenandoah City Council held a public hearing and awarded a contract to A&W Enterprises or Crain Construction to construct a rural water main near the Shenandoah Regional Airport for just over $247,000. City Administrator AJ Lyman tells KMA News the main would serve as the connecting piece for two new shallow water wells proposed to be built near the airport and well field. Lyman says the addition of the two wells partly comes to provide more updated water infrastructure for the city after discussions with Water Superintendent Tim Martin.
"The average shelf life or effective life of a shallow water well specifically is about 50 years and our newest well that the city really uses was established in 1987," said Lyman. "So, we're getting close to that time when the wells might be starting to age out. But, we do all that we can with preventative maintenance -- getting the screens clean, getting equipment upgraded, and things like that. We've done very well at keeping those going."
He adds Crain Construction was one of two bids on the project. Despite that continued maintenance on the city's current shallow wells, Lyman says persistent drought conditions in recent years have increased the need for additional water wells.
"As we've experienced the drought that we've had over these past few years, those shallow water wells are refilling quite as quickly," Lyman explained. "So, over the last couple years we've been pursuing this effort to get two additional ones to help us ensure that we have enough water to supply the community."
But, Lyman says a timeline for the well project and rural water main extension is still somewhat up in the air as they await approval on their proposed well construction.
"We're still awaiting final approval from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers for the actual wells themselves," he said. "So, putting the pipe in the ground is something we need to do but there's nothing really to hook them to yet."
On a separate but somewhat related project, Lyman says the city has also explored utilizing the Fremont Buried Channel aquafer, which he adds is a deeper and more drought-resistant water source.