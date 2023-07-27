(Shenandoah) -- Plans for additional wells at Shenandoah's well field are set.
Earlier this week, the Shenandoah City Council approved the plans, specifications, form of contract and estimated cost for construction of new wells at the field near Shenandoah's Regional Airport. City Water Superintendent Tim Martin told the council the wells will be placed on elevated pads by the airport.
"They'll be vertical turbine wells," said Martin, "That means the motor will be above ground, not submersible. Very dependable. One will be 38 feet deep, the other 35 feet deep, about 200 gallons in each. Each will have their own well house, and have standby generator power for those two wells, since we won't be able to lose power from the existing ones."
Martin says test wells constructed several years ago demonstrated the ability to add permanent wells.
"In 2015-2016, we did a test well, and in 2022, we did another one," he said. "So, they're both good for development."
With the additional wells, Martin say the number of wells at the city well field expands to 10.
"Our other wells are approaching 50 years old," said Martin. "So, I think it was time to invest in these two new wells right now. Plus, with the ongoing drought, it would be nice to have a couple of extra wells to take some of the stress off of the other ones."
Also included in the project are standby generators for two wells near the airport. Construction of two new wells was among the reasons cited by Martin for increasing the city's water rates. Last month, the council ratified 1.5% increases in water rates each year over a three-year period, as well as an 11% increase in sewer rates the first year, and 10% hikes the following two years.