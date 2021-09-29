(Shenandoah) -- Two incumbent Shenandoah City Council members are the next to participate in a special candidates' forum.
Members of the Forum to Revitalize Shenandoah sponsor the second in a series of forums Thursday evening at 6:30 p.m. at the Gladys Wirsig Jones Auditorium. Participants include Ward 3 Councilman Kim Swank and Councilwoman At Large Toni Graham. Both are unchallenged for reelection. Natalie Kirsch is president of the forum group. In a previous interview with KMA News, Kirsch says each forum follows a set format.
"Each candidate will get the opportunity to provide an intro and a closing," she said, "but, we have solicited questions from the community that will be asked at random to the candidates. Only one candidate will answer each question, so it won't be like the traditional (forum), where you'll rotate where everybody answers the same question."
Kirsch says only one candidate will answer each question, in order to generate a variety of answers.
"We just felt like this was a better format, and a different format," said Kirsch. "Sometimes, it seems that--especially debates or what not that have multiple candidates--maybe their answer has already been said, and they'll say, 'yeah, I agree with all these other people.'"
Ward 1 Councilwoman Rita Gibson, who is also running unopposed for reelection, is unable to attend the forum. Thursday night's event follows the first forum featuring Shenandoah School Board candidates late last month. Candidates in the Shenandoah mayoral race are featured in third and final forum October 14th at 6:30 p.m., also at the high school auditorium.