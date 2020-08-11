(Shenandoah) – Shenandoah officials are addressing a dangerous situation along a city street.
At its regular meeting Tuesday evening, the Shenandoah City Council set a public hearing for August 25th at 6 p.m. for a proposed ordinance amendment changing yield signs on certain intersections along Walnut Street to stop signs. Shenandoah Police Chief Josh Gray investigated the situation involving yield signs at avenues along Walnut that pose an accident threat to motorists. Gray says he agrees with residents requesting stop signs at those avenues.
“It actually kind of made sense,” said Gray. “We’ve looked up calls and stuff, and we’ve actually had several accidents, actually, that happened at those avenues that happened at Walnut—because Walnut is one of our heavily-traveled roads, believe it or not. All the avenues that don’t have yield signs are already stop signs. It doesn’t make sense why we have one that’s already a stop sign, where the rest of the avenues are just yield (signs)—especially 5th and 6th.”
Gray says it’s tough for motorists to see along Walnut.
“All the people that park at Lloyds work around there,” he said. “It is really tough to see unless you get all the way out there, unless you stop to take a look—that’s why accidents happen. I think it’s actually a good idea to go ahead (and put stop signs). If you’re going east, anyway, if you go to Maple and go to Elm, there are already stop signs. It’s just the one block there where there are yield signs.’
Councilman Jon Eric Brantner says two residents sent letters requesting the change following accidents.
“One of them had her and her daughters in the car,” said Brantner. “The other letter came from a mother whose son—he was luckily not seriously injured, but it took the Jaws of Life to get him out of the vehicle.”
Council members also set a public hearing for that same evening for amendments to the city’s parking ordinances regarding truck parking. However, the council tabled discussion on the addition of a crosswalk and appropriate signage at the intersection of East Nishna Road and Matthew Street to improve pedestrian safety for school children to and from bus stops. More discussion is expected at the council’s September 8th meeting.
In other business Tuesday night, the council.
---approved the transfer of property from the Evelyn Jones Trust located at 400 Evergreen Street with $2,000 to the city of Shenandoah.
---approved the sale of city-owned property on the west side of Mayridge Drive adjacent to 1601 South Elm Street—commonly known as May Park—to Shelly Skahill for $750.
---approved the sale of city-owned property located at 302 Sycamore to Grant Booker for $100, and set a public hearing for August 25th at 6 p.m.
---set a public hearing for August 25th at 6 p.m. on the sale of city-owned property at 1202 South Center Street.
---approved a series of actions associated with construction of a four-unit T-hangar building and taxilanes at Shenandoah Regional Airport, including the contracts and bonds executed by Henningsen Construction of Atlantic and Jensen Builders, Ltd of Fort Dodge, and engineering agreements with McClure Engineering for additional costs.
---approved the salary of Joseph Johnson as a utility worker at the Shenandoah Water Treatment Plant for $17.65 per hour.
---approved the salary of part-time Shenandoah Public Library employee Molly Nuckolls for $9 an hour.