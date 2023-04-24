(Shenandoah) -- Shenandoah officials are considering unloading another vacant city property.
Discussion regarding the proposed sale of the city's old water plant at 204 Grass Street is on the Shenandoah City Council's agenda Tuesday at 6 p.m. at Shenandoah City Hall. Shenandoah City Administrator A.J. Lyman tells KMA News a developer has approached the city with a proposal to renovate the structure, which has been vacant since the city's new $12 million facility went online in 2017.
"We've got an idea for maybe turning it into some Airbnb space, and cleaning up the property, in general," said Lyman. "It's one of those things that we've been sitting on it, the city's been trying to figure out what to do with it. Way back when, we looked at what it would take to tear the thing down. Half a million dollars wouldn't really touch it. If somebody could get in there, and turn it into something a little bit more usable, and provide additional tax revenue in the community to keep it clean, and keep it nice, I think it's worth exploring that option."
Also on the agenda: discussion regarding construction of a shade over Shenandoah Public Library's outdoor amphitheater. Lyman says library officials have discussed the need for the amphitheater to be covered for a long time.
"The library foundation has been working with an architect for a number of years, is what I've gathered, as a way to kind of shade the outdoor amphitheater bowl area off the children's part of the library to the east there," he said, "just to kind of making it a little bit more usable space in the summer when the sun's beating down. So, they've got a concept there, and they're soliciting a general contractor to help manage that project, and the building of that."
Council members will also hold a public hearing on a contract for construction of a rural water main near the city's well field near Shenandoah Regional Airport.
"We're in the process of building, well, two new shallow water wells out by the airport, and our well field out there," said Lyman. "So, this would be the pipeline that would connect them to our water supply that goes to the plant, and then get's treated."
Another agenda item concerns the ratification of a 28-E agreement with the Shenandoah School District for a school resource officer.