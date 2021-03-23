(Shenandoah) – Shenandoah faces a multimillion dollar upgrade to the city’s wastewater treatment plant to meet state mandates.
At its regular meeting Tuesday evening, the Shenandoah City Council instructed JEO Consulting Group to proceed with planning for improvements to the venerable facility, which include installing a new sludge treatment system. JEO Project Manager Curt Kampman outlined the proposed improvements totaling $19.7 million. Shenandoah City Administrator A.J. Lyman tells KMA News a $2 million USDA grant is one part of the funding package to cover the project’s costs, which also includes a multi-year loan.
“It’s on a 40-year term loan from the USDA, at a one-and-a-quarter-percent interest rate,” said Lyman, “which is basically a historic low interest rate for that. If we would have gone with the state’s loan program, it would have been either on a 20-or-30-year term at a 2% interest rate, at a much higher overall cost to the city.’
In its current design, Lyman says the city’s plant fails to meet Iowa Department of Natural Resources wastewater treatment requirements.
“It works very, very well at what it actually does,” he said. “It just doesn’t treat for ammonium nitrate. And then, currently, we don’t have any e coli disinfection. So, we could add the e coli disinfection with a UV system. That’s fine. But, the way the plant is designed and operates, we could never really effectively treat for the ammonium nitrate.”
Lyman says the new process will not only treat ammonium nitrate, but also help the city meet other nitrogen levels that the city is testing for, but not required to treat. At least one council member, Jon Eric Brantner, expressed concerns over the project’s future impact on residents’ sewer bills. Mayor Dick Hunt also questioned whether to take on the entire project, as the city is still in litigation over the construction of the city’s $12 million water treatment plant. But, Lyman says proceeding with the project now will cushion the blow to residents.
“No action that was taken tonight (Tuesday night) made any sort of increase, whatsoever – I want to be clear on that,” said Lyman. “But, post improvement, we’re looking at an average user within the city of about 535 cubic feet per month, with a total increase of their monthly bill of around $22 a month, just from the sewer side.”
Lyman, however, says the city is dealing with an aging wastewater plant.
“We’re still on our only wastewater treatment plant that we’ve only had,” he said. “These things do have a shelf life. This one’s been in existence for over 60 years. It’s done a great job, but the requirements of treating water have changed. This is a step forward. With a 40-year note, multiple generations will be paying for this. But, this new process will get us ready for future requirements, and allow us to treat the water more effectively going forward.
Lyman adds the USDA funding package requires the project’s completion by December, 2025. Additionally, the city’s status as a disadvantaged community not meeting state requirements ends in April, 2026. Lyman says the city must apply for an extension in 2023 – knowing it has an ongoing construction project.
In other business Tuesday night, the council…
--- set May 13th, 14th and 15th as the dates for Shenandoah’s Citywide Cleanup Days.
--- approved a resolution to partner with Shenandoah’s Pella and Eaton Corporations for the E-cycle event April 23rd from 3-to-6 p.m.
--- approved the bid of Watson Excavation and Demolition totaling more than $31,000 for demolition of properties at 604 South Center, 300 Pine Street, 805 Southwest Road and 510 Palm Avenue.
--- approved a 90-day extension to Leonard Hickey for rehabilitation of the property at 804 South Center.
--- approved a sewer adjustment request from Jorge and Martha Gutierrez at 712 West Street for $1,014.57 for March, 2021.
--- ratified the rates and salaries for Shenandoah Golf Course Pro Shop Attendants Logan Hughes, Kelly McQueen, Kennedy Hughes, Kelsi Carlson and Hannah Mulligan at $7.25 an hour.
--- ratified the rates and salaries of Shenandoah Golf Course mowers A. Leroy Whitehill, Gary Falk, Nick Dinges and Robert Longman at $8.25 an hour.
--- approved the rate and salary of Shenandoah Golf Course laborer Brian Larson for $7.25 an hour.