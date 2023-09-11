(Shenandoah) -- At last! A long list of public hearings is set for Tuesday night's Shenandoah City Council meeting.
After delays due to publication snags, the hearings take place during the council's 6 p.m. meeting at City Hall. One of the hearings deals with authorizing a loan agreement and the issuance of notes not to exceed $3 million. City Administrator A.J. Lyman tells KMA News the loan covers proposed projects and purposes.
"The first one will be about the bond that we are doing for land purchases related to the wastewater treatment plant," said Lyman, "getting a new rural fire truck, redoing our demo fund, and doing some ash tree removal, as well."
Other public hearings include proposed pay increases for both the mayor and council members. Under the proposal, council members' pay would rise from $35 to $70 per meeting--with the $20 per committee meeting fee eliminated, while the mayor's pay would double from $6,000 to $12,000 per year--spread out over 26 pay periods. Lyman says both amendments require three readings.
"If it passes by a 2/3rd majority," he said, "they can waive the second and third reading, and move to adopt immediately. But, it would require the votes of four council members in favor of (waiving) in order to meet that requirement."
Another hearing covers a proposed reduction in the length of park board members' terms from 6 down to 4. Also scheduled is a public hearing on changes to the city's cemetery ordinances regarding lot sales and rules regarding cemetery markers. Besides the hearings, Lyman says other business is listed on Tuesday's agenda.
"We're selecting the bid for our two shallow wells that we've been planning to build for a little while here," said Lyman. "We've got to clean up an old quick claim deed on a vacant property, paying off the old rural fire truck. Then, we're going to go ahead and list the ladder truck that we have now with a company to get that told. We're still hoping to get that thing sold in January."
Council members will also consider street closings connected to Friday's Shenandoah School District Homecoming parade, and the Shenfest Parade September 22nd.