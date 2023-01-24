(Shenandoah) -- Shenandoah officials are hoping a downtown revitalization project gets the thumbs-up in terms of state grant money.
At a short regular meeting Tuesday evening, the Shenandoah City Council unanimously supported the submission of Sorensen Law LLP's preapplication to the Iowa Economic Development Authority's Community Catalyst Grant Program. Back in November, the council approved Bri Sorensen's project as the city's applicant for up to $100,000 in state grant money for renovation or demolition projects. One month earlier, Sorensen disclosed plans to redevelop the bottom floor of 507 West Sheridan Avenue into an office for her law firm.
"The first stage of the project is to get the main level completed," said Sorensen. "That is where I will then move my office. I'm very excited to be on Main Street, I fell in love with the building--not such with the impact on my pocketbook, but the building, itself is pretty cool."
Plans call for renovating the top floor into three apartment units. Sorensen says the building needs major work.
"The building, itself, has basically been vacant for decades," she said. "I believe, from what I've been told, I've heard several different stories about bars that were there. I believe there was a fire in the '80's that really impacted the structural integrity of the upper floor."
In other business, the council set three public hearings for February 14th at 6 p.m. One concerns entering into a contract with Valley Farms, Incorporated to purchase 5.23 acres of property on Ferguson Road. Other hearings concern the sale of city-owned property at 113 University Avenue to Dan and Susan Wetzel for $1,000, and setting the city's maximum property tax dollars and maximum levy for the 2024 fiscal year. And, the council renewed the city's custodial services agreement for janitorial services for the Shenandoah Fitness Center at 113 North Elm, the Old Armory at 423 West Thomas Avenue and the Shenandoah Golf Course at 1800 South Elm Street.