(Shenandoah) -- Owners of a dilapidated Shenandoah structure are getting more time to clean up their property.
By a 3-0 vote Tuesday evening, the Shenandoah City Council granted a four-month extension to renovation of a nuisance property at 704 8th Avenue--a storage shed owned by Robert and Rose McCoy. Back in February, the council granted a 180-day extension for the project. City Building Inspector Dave Riedemann has been in contact with Chris McCoy, and monitoring the renovation's progress. While saying more work has been completed, Riedemann says the project is nowhere near complete.
"From a code perspective, from just looking through my eyes as a code inspector," said Riedemann, "I have to determine if this structure is safe. He's made improvements to where it's much safer than it was. It's not done--I'm not saying I'd pass it today, by any means. But, it's important to understand the difference between 'the ugly factor' and what meets code."
One issue concerns the materials used for the shed's siding, which Riedemann feels are unacceptable. Then, there's the structure's smokestack. Shenandoah Fire Chief Justin Marshall echoed concerns expressed by Riedemann and neighbors that the smokestack is still a hazard.
"We've got to get that to code," said Marshall. "I mean, that just can't be. At the very least, if we decide to go forward with this, there cannot be any burning in there until Dave says it's up to code. I'd just soon he wouldn't (burn) at all. But the way it is now, there's no way."
While saying health issues and the current heat wave have delayed repairs, Chris McCoy says he's made ample progress on the project. Councilman Kim Swank, however, questions whether the renovation will ever be finished.
"If we'd see some light at the end of the tunnel," said Swank, "it might make this a little easier decision. I understand where the neighbors come from. I understand where he's (McCoy) coming from. It's just a hard situation to be in."
Councilman Richard Jones motioned for the fourth-month extension, with stipulations that the shed is "esthetically okay," and that it meets code requirements.
"But, it has to be done in four months," said Jones. "Four months from today, if it's not complete, we start the process. There's no coming in, and saying 'I'm ill, I'm sick.' I understand that. But, we also have citizens who have to put up with an eyesore, or whatever."
The extension gives the McCoys until December 22nd to complete the project. By that same 3-0 vote, the council approved a motion holding off on legal proceedings concerning a nuisance property at 800 Maple Street. Council members made the decision after hearing a progress report from owners Paul Burton and Laura Newquist. In other business, the council approved an invoice totaling $38,950 to Southwest Iowa Parking Lot Maintenance for recent demolition work, and a street closure request from the Eagles Club for West Thomas Avenue from Elm to Maple Streets September 9th from 4 p.m. to midnight. Council members Jon Eric Brantner and Toni Graham were absent.