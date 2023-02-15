(Shenandoah) -- Shenandoah officials are giving owners of a dilapidated structure another six months to shore up their property.
By a 4-to-0 vote Tuesday evening, the Shenandoah City Council approved a 180-day extension for the owners of a storage shed at 704 8th Avenue. Council members originally granted a 90-day extension to Robert F. McCoy and Rose McCoy following a nuisance hearing in October. During that hearing, City Building Inspector Dave Riedemann told the council work completed on the shed was "severely deficient" and didn't meet building codes. Since then, Riedemann says he's witnessed "progress and a change of attitude" from the property owners.
"It's been going slow--as I figured it would," said Riedemann. "A lot of that is due to the weather. But, Chris McCoy has been very communicative. He asks me questions about how he should proceed before he does things--which is important--and invites me down to look at it, and counsel him. He's been listening, and just a definite change there."
But, neighbors like Hilda Long are still concerned about the structure. Calling it an "eyesore," Long says smoke and fire coming out of a smokestack are a threat to her property.
"I'm sorry Chris, but when you had the fire in there, it was really scary," said Long. "We could smell it in our house, almost to the point to where we were seeing smoke. So, my big fear is the fire. It's scary when there's a fire in that building."
Shenandoah Fire Chief Justin Marshall expressed concerns about electric services coming into the shed.
"If it's going to be ultimately energized, it needs to be done properly by an electrician," said Marshall. "It needs to be to code. Then, you bring a state inspector in from the fire marshall's office to inspect that, then they sign off on that. I recently remodeled. I had to do the same thing, too, before an electrician covered it."
After considerable discussion, Councilman Jon Eric Brantner motioned for the six-month extension. However, Brantner says he wants the property cleaned up by then.
"I typically only extend them three months," said Brantner. "I'm going to give them six months based on Dave's expertise and recommendation. That's what I'm basing my motion on. But, it had better be done, as far as my two cents."
Brantner's motion included a stipulation for a progress report every three months.