(Shenandoah) -- Another Citywide Cleanup Days event could take place in Shenandoah this fall.
By unanimous vote Tuesday evening, the Shenandoah City Council approved Shenandoah Sanitation's report on the annual event last month, and a check to the company for expenses incurred, totaling more than $20,000. Shenandoah Sanitation Operations Manager Dave Riley says expenses are up around $3,000 over last year, mainly due to increased hauling rates for containers, equipment use and wage increases. Riley says the amount of tonnage collected was similar to last year's totals.
"We had 34 hauls this year, compared to last year's 35," said Riley. "We did it in a little bit quicker manner than we did last year to try to keep costs down. We added 40 yarders (bins), compared to what 30-yarders we were running the year before. I'm planning on getting some more 40 yarders to try to cut costs down some more."
Riley complimented city employees for helping his workers with a smooth system of collecting debris. He says residents also helped in that regard.
"A lot of it was better this year, because we're seeing more and more self dump trailers," he said, "and it's making it a lot more easier for the guys, so that we don't have to throw all the trash and materials up into the containers, and stuff like that. We're going to try to work on some areas in there so it takes more stress off the guys that are helping. We started utilizing the front end loaders to take it out of the vehicles, and stuff like that. The front end loaders dumping in the trailers takes a lot of stress and safety issues out of the workers."
Riley adds increased security helped keep out-of-town residents from dumping during the cleanup days. He adds his company "is on board' for a second cleanup days later this year. Likewise, Shenandoah Mayor Roger McQueen says the city supports the possibility of twice-a-year cleanup events.
"This is something the city can provide twice a year to help the citizens get rid of their unwanted, and stuff out of their yards and stuff, then that's what we want to do," said McQueen. "So, we're definitely going to be looking at for the fall."
McQueen made his comments on KMA's "Morning Line" program Wednesday morning. Additionally, Riley credited Shenandoah High School's football team for hauling debris for residents unable to deliver the materials themselves. In a related note, members of the high school's boys track team were honored at the beginning of Tuesday night's council meeting for qualifying for the recent Iowa State Track and Field Championships.