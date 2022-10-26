(Shenandoah) -- Two projects are hoping to be Shenandoah's entry in a competitive state grant program aimed at revitalization.
Potential applicants for the Iowa Economic Development Authority's Community Catalyst Grant Program made their cases before the Shenandoah City Council Tuesday night. Council members will select one of the projects as the city's applicant for up to $100,000 in grant money for property owners seeking redevelopment, rehabilitation or demolition of underutilized buildings, or to stimulate growth or reinvestment in the community. City officials selected two possible applicants from the original four for consideration. Bri Sorensen plans to redevelop the bottom floor of 507 West Sheridan Avenue into an office for her law firm.
"The first stage of the project is to get the main level completed," said Sorensen. "That is where I will then move my office. I'm very excited to be on Main Street, I fell in love with the building--not such with the impact on my pocketbook, but the building, itself is pretty cool."
Plans call for renovating the top floor into three apartment units. Sorensen says the building needs major work.
"The building, itself, has basically been vacant for decades," she said. "I believe, from what I've been told, I've heard several different stories about bars that were there. I believe there was a fire in the '80's that really impacted the structural integrity of the upper floor."
Tom Slater and his wife Haley own the former Mickey G's location at 515 and 517 West Sheridan. Slater plans a top to bottom renovation. His first stage is to shore up infrastructure for tenants living on the top floor.
"The roof is one big thing," said Slater. "There's a termination strip that needs to be pulled back and pulled tight, so, obviously, water doesn't leak," said Slater. "I currently have two tenants that live above each storefront that they need to continue to have a great place to live, and continue to live downtown. Once that's done, one has major window issues in her apartment. Three of the windows need redone."
Stage two entails converting the storefronts into another apartment unit, plus space for two potential new businesses.
"We're blocking off the two storefronts," he said, "which will bring two new doors out in front of the city of Shenandoah, with two new businesses. We've been contacted by several different people--one wants to open up a computer store there, the other one being two different salon hair stylists that wanted to open up a building downtown, which will create foot traffic and all sorts of business and people down there."
By unanimous vote, the council tabled a decision on an applicant until its November 8 meeting.