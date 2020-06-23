(Shenandoah) – Progress is reported on a grassroots effort to revitalize Shenandoah.
Margot Gee, representing the Shenandoah Community Forum Group, gave an update on her organization’s activities during Tuesday night’s Shenandoah City Council meeting. While saying many good things are happening in the community, Gee says she formed the group in January to address concerns that became “more and more apparent” in town.
“Some were in plain sight, like empty storefronts, and more shabby houses in our neighborhoods,” said Gee. “Some concerns were more hidden, like the population trending downward. We’ll know the real number when we get the 2020 Census back, but it looks it’s around 4,820. It hasn’t been this low since 1910.”
Gee says the forum group must find a way to improve the city—an endeavor that will take time and effort.
“It will require a commitment to shaping Shenandoah’s future,” she said. “A vision of what a revitalized Shenandoah will look and feel like. Communitywide participation—especially from the younger generation, and an organization to guide and enable progress towards that vision. The Shenandoah Community Form for Revitalization can be that organization.”
Gee says considerable progress has been made since that “a-ha” moment this past winter. In late April, council members Kim Swank and Jon Eric Brantner were appointed to the Shenandoah Community Forum Committee. In May, the forum’s Facebook page went online, and proved to be popular.
“It’s getting quite a few comments,” said Gee, “with questions like, ‘how do we make our town better,’ and ‘what type of housing is needed in Shenandoah today?’ The reach of that last post was nearly 2,000.”
Also in May, six small group discussions took place via ZOOM. Out of those sessions came the formation of a working group for a community revitalization survey, and the forum’s mission statement. One development regarding housing may take place late next month. Representatives of Rural Housing 360 will make a presentation at a July 28th council meeting. Shenandoah City Administrator A.J. Lyman says the group has worked to restore the housing stock in flood-damaged communities in southwest Iowa, such as Hamburg and Pacific Junction.
“They work with individual clients to help them prepare to build a home,” said Lyman. “They work with municipalities and cities to leverage resources, really, to see if there are abandoned and vacant properties that they can potential build on.”
In other business Tuesday night, the council…
---approved the plans, specifications and form of contract for a four-unit T-hangar construction and taxi lane improvements at Shenandoah Regional Airport.
---approved the rates and salaries of full-time city employees for the 2021 fiscal year, as well as the union agreement covering July 1st, 2019 through June 30th, 2021.
---approved the rates and salaries for part-time city employees for next fiscal year.
---approved the rates and salaries for season employees at the Wilson Aquatic Center.
---approved the corrected legal description for a lot between West Clarinda Avenue and South Center Street sold to Michael Churchill last month.
---authorized the city clerk to write a check on July 1st to Dickel Duit for $23,584 for the purchase of two Ferris mowers—one for the water department, the other for the park and recreation department. Mayor Dick Hunt, however, indicated he may veto the council’s vote because there were no local bidders for the equipment.