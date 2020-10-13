(Shenandoah) – COVID-19 made for a challenging year for Shenandoah Public Library.
“Creative Solutions” is the theme of the library’s annual report, unanimously approved by the Shenandoah City Council at its regular meeting Tuesday evening. Library Director Carrie Falk recapped an eventful fiscal 2020 year. Like other libraries. Falk says Shenandoah’s facility was forced to close March 26th because of state public health measures related to the coronavirus pandemic.
“We were closed for 33 business days,” said Falk. “So, we were closed the entire month of April. The staff did still come in, and we did work from home, so we did a lot of online classes. We cleaned the building. All the books were in order for the very first time in my life. It was a wonderful few days.”
Falk says the library received a huge response when it reopened for curbside pickup May 4th.
“We had 291 pickups over the 19 days we were open,” she said. “So, that’s an average of 15 curbside pickups a day during the month of May. So, you can tell people missed us while we were closed.”
Still, she says being closed had an impact on the library’s circulation numbers.
“Now, of course, our numbers are horribly down this year because of COVID-19,” said Falk, “so, our circulation as a whole was down 20%. But our e-book, e-audio book, and e-magazine downloads were up 6%, and our other digital databases were up almost 100%.”
Despite being closed for 56 total days, the library averaged 205 visitors per day in fiscal 2020—down only slightly from the fiscal 2019 total of 210 visitors per day. Falk also noted the library’s 112 volunteers posted 1,878 total hours—an average of 16-and-a-half hours per volunteer. She also praised her staff for their efforts in a very trying year.
“They have done a fantastic job rolling with the punches this year,” she said, “and working under very interesting conditions to provide the best service that they can to the community. I’m just so glad they were willing to work with the community, and try all kinds of new things.”
Though the city’s coffers provide 87% of the library’s budget, Falk noted the substantial amount of memorial donations received.
In other business Tuesday night, the council…
---approved the first payment to Henningson Construction of more than $65,288 for the Shenandoah Regional Airport’s T-hangar construction project.
---approved a quote from A-1 Sandblasting for blasting, repairs and re-coating on the east SCU clarifier at Shenandoah’s water treatment plant.
---set a public hearing for October 27th at 6 p.m. on the sale of city-owned property at 300 Pine Street to Allison Million for $250. However, the council removed a request for the city to pay up to $2,000 for rolloff dumpster expenses.
---set another hearing for that same evening on the sale of city-owned property at 400 Evergreen to Chris Hielen for $500.
---by a 4-to-1 vote, approved a sewer bill adjustment request from Hy-Vee at 500 South Fremont Street for August totaling $3,798. Councilwoman Cindy Armen cast the lone dissenting vote.
---approved a financial institution corporate authorization resolution reflecting Century Bank’s recent merger with First National Bank of Creston.
---approved the rate of part-time Shenandoah Golf Course Pro Shop employee Michael Weber totaling $7.25 an hour.
Also Tuesday night, Mayor Dick Hunt announced that Jessica Sun is Shenandoah High School’s new student adviser to the council.