(Shenandoah) -- Don't expect Shenandoah to follow Omaha's footsteps in instituting a mask mandate.
That's despite of one resident appearing before the Shenandoah City Council Tuesday night. During the public comments period at the end of the council meeting, Mimi Baba called on city officials to institute a face covering requirement. Baba based her request on the rising number of COVID-19 cases in Page County...
"Twenty-seven cases in Page County since the first of the month," said Baba. "That's a long time from the beginning of March to get to those cases. I am one of those persons who cannot afford to get this virus, because it will kill me. I have a compromised system. I would like to see the city of Shenandoah look at a mask ordinance."
Baba cites the virus' health effects are another reason for a mask mandate.
"A lot of places already have it in place," she said. "But, this thing is dangerous, and it's spreading like wildfire."
While saying individual businesses can require customers to don face coverings, Shenandoah Mayor Dick Hunt says that local municipalities cannot act on mask regulations.
"We cannot make a mask mandate," said Hunt. "It has to come from the governor. But, you can if you own a business--and we can make one here (for City Hall) if you come to the council meeting. But, we can't make one for the whole town--that comes from the governor."
Governor Kim Reynolds has stated in previous news conferences that she would not institute a statewide mask mandate, and that local governments don't have the authority to supercede state regulations on the issue.