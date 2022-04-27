(Shenandoah) -- Despite rising construction costs, Shenandoah's proposed senior housing project is still a go.
By a 4-to-0 vote Tuesday evening, the Shenandoah City Council approved a resolution of support of a private development agreement between the city and Shenandoah Senior Villas, LP, for construction of the project at 1401 West Sheridan Avenue. In May of last year, the council approved a voluntary annexation of a former gas station property at that location for construction of a 40-unit apartment complex for residents age 55 and older. Andrew Danner is a principle with North Star Housing LLC. Like other companies, Danner says his firm is dealing with increased construction costs. However, Danner says he expects his company will cover tax increment financing for the project.
"As everybody knows, construction prices are steadily climbing at a significant rate," said Danner. "With this TIF, it's not on the city's balance sheet. We'll be carrying that as a developer, and financing the TIF, and paying back ourselves. It won't be like a lot of other TIFs that you guys do. We're going to take those risks off the table for it, and use the tax rebate to pay off the TIF loan, and obviously use the TIF loan to subsidize the cost of the project."
In addition to receiving an approved building permit from the city, Danner says MidAmerican Energy is cooperating with utility relocations. He's hoping construction begins in late June-early July.
Typically, Danner says construction for similar projects takes 12-to-13 months. However, he adds material deliveries--such as heating and air conditioning units--are another issue.
"The first thing we're going to order is HVAC and mechanicals, electrical boxes," he said. "Some of them are eight-to-10 months out. I know a lot of our HVAC stuff is. The finished timing is up in the air right now, depending on materials."
Danner says he appreciates the city's support for the project. North Star Housing is the same company that developed the Nebraska City Senior Patio Homes project in Nebraska City.