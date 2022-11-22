(Shenandoah) -- Questions regarding Shenandoah's senior housing project were aired during Tuesday night's city council meeting.
Andrew Danner, principle with North Star Housing LLC, addressed questions regarding Shenandoah Senior Villas during a public hearing on a proposed development agreement between the city and the company. Preliminary demolition work is underway at the site of the proposed 40-unit complex at 1401 West Sheridan Avenue. Danner says the project has encountered numerous hurdles.
"It's been a long time coming," said Danner. "This was a tough one to get done with the construction delays and project cost issues across construction in general. I think everyone understands that."
One of the questions fielded by Danner concerned the type of elevator planned for the complex. While no freight elevator is included, Danner says a large elevator will be available for moving furniture into the units. Another question dealt with asbestos discovered in the former gas station slated for demolition. Danner says almost all of the asbestos has been removed.
"I think December 12th is the date the demo crew is mobilizing off of another job they're on currently," he said. "So, the asbestos was a surprise to us when we got it tested. You've got to follow all the rules. So, added costs unexpectedly, as usual."
Danner adds that the last understand storage tanks at that site were removed in 1999. He projects a 15-month construction period for the complex.
"Hopefully, if we can keep some good weather--knock on some wood--we can moving through these," said Danner. "We've got to get some utility poles relocated with MidAmerican Energy. They've been great to work with in getting those done, so that we can get the site work going."
Similar public hearings were held regarding development agreements with Community 1st Credit Union's facility at 603 South Fremont Street, Green Plains, Incorporated's proposed biocampus expansion--including its $50 million clean sugar facility--and MALOJA, LLC, the company spearheading the renovation of the former Johnson Brothers Mill building.
Council members also held a public hearing on a revision of the city's urban renewal plan to incorporate the Community 1st and Shenandoah Villa projects into city limits. However, the council deferred action on all four agreements and the urban renewal plan until the next regular council meeting December 6th. City Administrator A.J. Lyman told KMA News Monday that the Iowa Secretary of States' Office had yet to sign off on Community 1st's annexation. In addition, discussion regarding an agreement between the city and Fremont County regarding the urban renewal agreement is on the county board of supervisor's agenda Wednesday (this) morning at 9.
In other business Tuesday night, the council....
---approved the sale of city-owned property at 300 Pine Street to Nishna Productions, Incorporated for $1,000, contingent upon the completion of an environmental review.
---approved a 180-day extension for David Gutierrez for a rehab contract at 208 East Sheridan Avenue.
---set a public hearing for December 6th at 6 p.m. on an amendment to the city's tax increment financing ordinance.
---approved the city's annual financial report for the 2022 fiscal year.
---approved the Shenandoah Chamber and Industry Association's street closure request for the Night the Lights Come On in Shenandoah this Saturday evening.