(Shenandoah) -- Shenandoah officials hope to finally put the fiscal 2024 budget process to bed Tuesday evening.
Council members hold a second public hearing on next fiscal year's budget during its 6 p.m. meeting at Shenandoah City Hall. Despite holding a public hearing earlier this month, City Administrator A.J. Lyman tells KMA News the property tax rollback readjustment bill passed in the Iowa Legislature forced the city to hit the reset button.
"So, the one that we set two weeks ago, that was because the council voted to set the public hearing," said Lyman, "but right after that happened, the state passed the rollbacks, so then we had to put a pin in all that, waiting for the county to give us our new evaluations, so we couldn't actually publish what that budget was. Then, we had to have them (the council) approve to set the public hearing."
Lyman says the rollback made the entire process stressful.
"More than anything, it was just the stress and uncertainty," he said. "Having to do everything two or three times again wasn't the most fun. We don't like being that closed to the deadline. We'd like there to be some cushion in case issues do pop up. Luckily, with the rollback, they extended the deadline to the end of April. So, we should be getting this done in plenty of time."
Under the fiscal '24 budget, the city's tax levy is set at approximately $14.69 per thousand dollars valuation--about $1.50 less than the current fiscal year. That's despite a loss of around $40,000 in revenues due to the revamped property tax rollback numbers. Lyman says the city took alternative measures to avoid massive cuts to departments and programs.
"Luckily, we were able to offset it all by utilizing some grant money that the airport got that was COVID-specific that could go to operations," said Lyman. "So, it being that late in the game, rather than cracking the books open and trimming out a thousand dollars here and there from 40 different budget items, we just went ahead and did that."
Also on Tuesday's agenda: the proposed vacation of a portion of Russell Avenue west of Maple Street, the proposed sales on numerous city properties--including four homes and miscellaneous city lots, an extension for a property rehabilitation project, and setting the dates for the annual E-cycling event in Shenandoah.