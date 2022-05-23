(Shenandoah) -- UTVs would be allowed on some Shenandoah streets under a proposed revision of city ordinances.
Meeting in regular session Tuesday evening at 6 at City Hall, the Shenandoah City Council holds a public hearing on an amendment to the city's golf cart ordinance. Shenandoah City Administrator A.J. Lyman tells KMA News the amendment subjects UTVs to the same regulations as golf carts, including insurance coverage and proper safety equipment. Lyman adds the amendment also limits UTVs to certain city streets.
"They can't go on Highway 59," said Lyman, "they can't go on Anna Crose. There's a few other little spots there where they're not allowed to go, where there's higher speed traffic. This would just allow the UTVs to be considered for the same access as golf carts."
Lyman says Mayor Roger McQueen and Police Chief Josh Gray developed the amendment based on public input.
"It's a pretty reasonable request," he said. "In addition, I believe the city of Essex and parts of the county already allow this. This would just be another option for our citizens."
Other public hearings concern a proposed change in the city's water tapping fees, and the vacation of a portion of an alley between Elm and Church Streets. Lyman says the amendment is designed to clean up language regarding the alley's original plat...
"On the original plat map," said Lyman, "it was almost like a double alley, or an alley with what I would call a boulevard in the middle of it. No evidence that it was ever established that way. So, it kind of dissects a property's back yard between their house and their detached garage. So, it's in front of council to vacate that property over to the owners."
Also at Tuesday's meeting, Richard Jones is expected to take the oath as the council's new at-large council member. Council members appointed Jones earlier this month to succeed Cindy Arman, who resigned last month.