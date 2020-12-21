(Shenandoah) -- Discussion and possible action on some long-running issues is on the Shenandoah City Council's agenda.
Meeting via ZOOM Tuesday evening at 6, the council will hold a public hearing on the proposed sale of city-owned property at 804 South Center Street to Leonard Hickey for $10,001. Hickey’s bid was the highest of three the city received for the property. Other bids were received from Allison Million and Damon Mason, and Jacob and Tamara Gray. Council members set Tuesday night's public hearing by a 4-to-1 vote at its last meeting earlier this month. Councilwoman Cindy Arman cast the lone dissenting vote--favoring Million and Mason's bid, instead. At another previous meeting, City Administrator A.J. Lyman says the council still has the final say on the property’s sale.
“Upon public hearing, the council could choose to vote for the initially-selected bid, or not,” said Lyman. “It’s within the council’s purview to either accept it at that point, or turn it down, based on public hearing, or whatever information.”
Another public hearing concerns the proposed sale of property at 207 East Valley to J.P. Fowler. Lyman tells KMA News Fowler previously purchased a lot adjacent to it.
"At the time, the city was under the impression that we owned 207 East Valley, because we were deeded over 205 or 203 East Valley," he said. "He (Fowler) was interested in buying both properties. Come to find out, we didn't own 207 East Valley. So, we went through the legal process to acquire it, thinking that we already had owned, and had been maintaining it for years, and years and years. So, that finally was cleared up."
Lyman says a third public hearing entails the proposed amendment to the city’s parking regulations prohibiting truck parking on the east side of Railroad Street from Thomas to West Sheridan Avenues. He says the proposed ban is based on a citizen's complaint regarding trucks disrupting access to an alley, plus parking adjacent to the Everly Brothers' House at that location.
"From time to time, that parking gets blocked up," said Lyman. "It can be kind of hard to see, and then, if there's ever an event at the Everly Brothers' House, or sometimes at the museum around the corner there, parking can be a little limited. The idea being that if we remove it from the one side, it will improve visibility, and therefore safety, and to help with the Everly Brothers' House."
Also on the agenda: the acceptance of the city's 2020 audit report, and a golf cart lease for the Shenandoah Golf Course.