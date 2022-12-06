(Shenandoah) -- Shenandoah's City Council Tuesday night demonstrated support for some major undertakings in the community.
By unanimous vote, the council approved development agreements for four projects. They include North Star Housing LLC's Shenandoah Senior Villas Apartment Complex, the proposed 40-unit structure for residents age 55 and older. Demolition of an old gas station at the complex's future site at 1401 West Sheridan Avenue took place earlier this week. North Star Housing Principle Andrew Danner thanked the city, SCIA Executive Vice President Gregg Connell and Shenandoah Mayor Roger McQueen for their support.
"We're excited to start and finish our first project here in Iowa," said Danner, "and look forward to getting this open for seniors in the community."
Danner says construction is expected to begin this winter and take 15 months--weather permitting.
"Unfortunately, we started at a tough time here in the November-December timeframes with weather," he said. "We're hoping to get that going and started, if we can shave time off the timeframes, we obviously want to. Hopefully, we can get that done. In the meantime, we're crossing our fingers for a light snow season and good weather so that we can get some footings and foundations for it."
Danner says the project comes at a time when there's a big need for senior housing in the region.
"I think at the forefront of everybody's mind--and if you listen to the media and everything else--is that housing affordability is as high and as bad as it's ever been," said Danner. "Developments like this certainly help out with curtailing some of the demand, but they don't solve it. There's always not enough to go around, and the resources are very limited, so we have to steward them."
Development agreements were also approved for Community 1st Credit Union's facility at 603 South Fremont Street, Green Plains, Incorporated's proposed biocampus expansion--including its $50 million clean sugar facility--and MALOJA, LLC, the company spearheading the renovation of the former Johnson Brothers Mill building. McQueen says all four projects are progressing.
"How many towns our size can say they had four development agreements approved by their council in one meeting?" said McQueen. "A lot of these things started in February and March. And, here we're getting to the end of it to where we're getting things finalized. I couldn't be happier. Every one of these projects are moving forward. They're all good for Shenandoah."
In a related note, the council approved an amendment to the city's urban renewal plan, annexing the Shenandoah Senior Villas and Community 1st projects into city limits. Council members also approved the first reading of an amendment to the city's tax increment financing ordinance, then waived the second and third readings and officially adopted the amendment.
In other business Tuesday night, the council.....
---set a public hearing for December 20th a 6 p.m. on the sale of the city's greenhouse facility to Lindsey Stephens, and approved Stephen's high bid for the structure.
---approved the submittal of the fiscal year 2024 five-year capital improvement program--with the council's commitment to local match funds.
---approved a sewer rate adjustment request for 1119 West Sheridan Avenue totaling $84.76 for October sewer charges.
---ratified the rate/salary for full-time accounts payable employee Ashley. Ward, effective November 25th.
---approved Sorensen's Laundromat's request for a street closure on Blossom Street from West Sheridan Avenue to the alley either the last week of December or the first week of January to unload equipment.