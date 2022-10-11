(Shenandoah) – Shenandoah officials are making a chance in the servicing of its water tower.
By a 4-0 vote Tuesday evening, the Shenandoah City Council approved a termination of its maintenance agreement with Veola North America – formerly known as Suez-Utility Services of Georgia. By that same vote, council members approved a one-year full-service maintenance agreement with Maguire Iron, Incorporated for $17,450. City Water Superintendent Tim Martin told the council the Maguire contract is about $1,000 cheaper than the contract with Veola.
“Maguire Iron is more focused on water tower maintenance, and they build them – that’s all they do,” said Martin. “They’re headquartered out of Sioux Falls, South Dakota. The representative I’ve been talking to is from Omaha. I just think this is a cost savings. The rep is local. I’d to recommend them, just to change it up.”
Martin says Maquire is well known in other communities.
“They build the tower in Sidney,” he said, “and they built the tower in Tabor. And, towns like Atlantic, Lewis, Griswold and Carlisle switched from Suez to Maguire recently.”
Martin says it takes three council members to approve the change, and three months’ written notice to Veola of the contract termination is required. In other business, the council approved an agreement between the city and the Iowa Department of Transportation for fuel system improvements. Funding from the DOT will cover 50% of the costs, not to exceed $35,000. COVID relief grants awarded to the city will cover the city’s half. The council also approved First National Bank’s request for street closures associated with the Moonlight Magic event October 26 from 3-to-7 p.m. Councilwoman Toni Graham was absent.