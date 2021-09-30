(Shenandoah) -- Candidates for this fall's Shenandoah City Council race answered questions from the public at a special event Thursday.
Two of the candidates who returned nomination papers for two four-year terms on the council participated in a special forum at the Gladys Wirsig Jones Auditorium. Sponsored by the Forum to Revitalize Shenandoah, the candidates were able to answer questions submitted by the public. Kim Swank is one of the two incumbents running for reelection. Swank was asked how the council can help keep young people in Shenandoah.
"I think there's some kids that aren't ready to go to college, and have no desire to go to college," Swank said. "I think we give them a trade, let them work, they get out in the community and find out they can be successful in their own business. How to get them to stay, I think we're working on that, we have high-speed internet, which that helps us with the people that can work at home in their office, which a lot of young people are doing nowadays."
Incumbent Toni Graham, who is running unopposed for her previously held councilwoman at-large post, was asked what she thought the biggest challenges are that are facing Shenandoah. She says it is the population and losing young families.
"They say we don't have enough entertainment for families, they feel like in the winter time, other than going to a movie, there's nothing they can do with their families," Graham said. "I think entertainment is a big thing for all ages actually. I would like to see something come or develop with those type of things in mind."
Graham was later asked what changes she would want to see made for the council. She says she would like the council to hire a grant writer.
"One thing I would like to see the council do is get a grant writer, to help them with grants and more money for the city," Graham said. "I think grants could make a big difference in what the city can do for a lot of these things that people are worried about like the habitat, the buildings, and all of those things. I think a grant writer would be very good for our city."
Swank, the lone candidate running for his current seat as Ward 3 Councilman, was asked what his thoughts would be on not being able to ask questions at council meetings. However, Swank says it depends on the topic at hand due to certain legal barriers.
"Say we're having a lawsuit against us or something like that, and you want to know more about it, that's not the place to ask those kinds of questions," Swank said. "If there's something that I disagree with, you talk with the mayor and the city administrator and try to get it worked out before the council meeting starts. Because we get a packet of what's going to be on that meeting every Friday. We have a chance to study it, if we have questions we can refer it to whoever we need to, to get the question answered. I think that all depends on the question."
Other questions asked during the forum included improving infrastructure, the enforcement of building permits, a potential solar energy ordinance for the city, Community Development Block Grants, encouraging small businesses, affordable housing, and the Shenandoah Chamber and Industries Association and their effectiveness.
Ward 1 Councilwoman Rita Gibson, who is also running unopposed for reelection, was unable to attend the forum. Candidates in the Shenandoah mayoral race will be featured in the third and final forum October 14th at 6:30 p.m., also at the high school auditorium.