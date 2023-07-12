(Shenandoah) -- At least one Shenandoah City Council member wants"sweat equity" from prospective property owners in the community.
Councilman Richard Jones made his comments during Tuesday night's city council meeting. Jones was one of two council members voting against the sale of property at 510 Tassa to Ross Gorby for $1. Gorby, who lives near the property, plans to demolish a house on that lot at his own expense, and construct a garage. Jones, who felt the house should be renovated, says the city should require future bidders to renovate structures when acquiring city-owned properties.
"My thought is, when we do these nuisance homes, and sell them," said Jones, "I just feel like there should be more involved from the purchaser to make them more presentable. By that, I just mean paint, lawn, trees and shrubs, and remove the junk."
While saying viewpoints on housing conditions are "subjective," Jones says more must be done to beautify the city.
"What's happened in this city over the last 3, 4, 5 years, is there's been a lot of people taking initiative to upgrade their house--whether it's painting, or siding, or remodeling or lawn work," he said. "And, I'm not talking that they need to hire Earl May to come in and redo the landscape. I'm just saying 10 gallons of paint at $15 a gallon is $150. Commercial grass seed--50 pounds is $50. It's sweat equity."
Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program Wednesday morning, Shenandoah Mayor Roger McQueen defended the city's efforts in sprucing up the community, and credited Shenandoah Fire Chief Justin Marshall's building inspection and nuisance abatement efforts. McQueen, however, cautioned against branding all properties as nuisances.
"There's a point of what we might see as a nuisance, and what might actually be a nuisance," said McQueen. "There's a thin line that we've got to the careful on. Maybe just because you don't like the stuff that I have sitting on my front porch maybe doesn't constitute a nuisance--just because you don't like it in your neighborhood. We've got to be careful with that."
McQueen also says residents have taken steps to improve their surroundings.
"I believe in the last year or so, we've seen people, especially with the city getting rid of a lot of these derelict houses," he said, " that the neighbors, the people are stepping up and saying, 'I want to clean my place up. I don't want to look like the worst house on the block, or whatever."
In related action, the council unanimously approved the sale of city-owned property at 109 West Sheridan to Steve and Tracie Cunningham for $1,000. The couple plans to construct a two-bedroom, two bathroom house at that location. Council members also unanimously approved the sale of property at 1207 West Valley to Brandon Juon and Ryan Rogers for $500. Plans call for building a four-bedroom, two bathroom slab home with a one-car garage on the vacant lot. You can hear the full interview with Roger McQueen here: