(Shenandoah) -- Motorists on Highway 59 will notice a new traffic light at a busy intersection in the future.
By unanimous vote Tuesday evening, the Shenandoah City Council approved an agreement between the city and Community 1st Credit Union for the installation of a traffic light at 700 South Fremont Street. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program Wednesday morning, Shenandoah Mayor Roger McQueen says an adjustment in the former Skateland property's driveway necessitates a four-way stoplight in that vicinity.
"The old entrance when Skateland was down there is about 40-50 yards from the Walmart entrance, where the stoplights are," said McQueen. "We're looking at the bank being there, and another business going in the other building. After we and the (Iowa) Department of Transportation went and looked at it with Community 1st, we really feel that a stoplight there coming in from the west would be beneficial, and just a safety thing mainly."
McQueen says the new light will cover motorists exiting the credit union on the highway's west side.
"This was probably going to be done one way or the other through the Iowa DOT," he said. "So, this is a good time to do it with the bank coming in, and share cost on this is pretty minimal, compared to if the city had to do it on their own."
Under the agreement, the city and Community 1st will split the device's costs, with the city's expense capped at $75,000--or roughly half of the pricetag.
"Two different firms have looked at this," said McQueen. "The cost varies. Surprisingly, it's a lot higher than what you may think. Our hope is it would come in around $150,000, then our cap, of course is $75,000. If it comes in less than that, of course, we're just going to be in for the half.
"It's amazing, because things are going to have to be reprogrammed. It's going to be a little bit of a job getting that on there. But I think in the long run, everyone is going to benefit from having a four-way stoplight there."
No timetable was given for the light's installation. In other action Tuesday night, the council...
---set a consultation meeting for November 2 at 10 a.m. and a public hearing on November 22 at 6 p.m. on a proposed amendment to the city's urban development plan. Similar public hearings were set for that same date and time for development agreements with Shenandoah Senior Villas, LP, Community 1st Credit Union, Green Plains Shenandoah LLC and MALOJA LLC.
---approved a task order agreement between the city and JEO Consulting Group, Incorporated for the Southwest Road Bridge replacement final design, estimated at $41,370.
---approved a request for a 180-day extension for Robert Stuck on a rehabilitation contract for 510 Tassa. The first extension expires on October 31, 2022.
---approved the solicitation of bids for the sale of the city-owned greenhouse structure at 1307 West Sheridan Avenue.
---approved a sewer adjustment request for 907 8th Avenue in the amount of $207.23 for October, 2022 sewer charges.
---changed the dates for the first and second December council meetings to December 6 and 20, respectively.
---approved the Forum to Revitalize Shenandoah's request to use Priest Park for community trick or treat gathering October 30 from 1:30-to-3 p.m.
Also Tuesday night, the council recognized KMA Senior News Anchor/Reporter Mike Peterson for 35 years in radio broadcasting.
You can hear the full interview with Roger McQueen here: